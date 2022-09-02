NAI Summit Negotiates 52,800 SF Industrial Lease in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania

BLAKESLEE, PA. — NAI Summit has negotiated a 52,800-square-foot industrial lease at 196 Commercial Blvd. in Blakeslee, located roughly midway between Scranton and Allentown. According to LoopNet Inc., the property comprises three buildings on an 8.3-acre site. Mike Adams and Sarah Finney Miller of NAI Summit represented the tenant, international freight firm Ally Global Logistics, in the lease negotiations. The duo also represented the landlord, an entity doing business as 196 Commercial LLC.