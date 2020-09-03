NAI Summit Negotiates 8,400 SF Industrial Flex Lease in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, PA. — NAI Summit has negotiated an 8,400-square-foot, long-term industrial lease at 1032-1036 N. Irving St. in Allentown. The property recently received more than $100,000 in capital improvements and now houses an office and a showroom in addition to warehouse space. Jay Haines of NAI Summit represented the tenant, JJC Flooring LLC, and the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations.
