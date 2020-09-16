REBusinessOnline

NAI UCR Properties Negotiates Land Sale in Jackson, Buyer Plans $40M Mixed-Use Project

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Mississippi, Mixed-Use, Southeast

JACKSON, MISS. — NAI UCR Properties has negotiated the sale of a 1-acre parcel located at 629 Fondren Place and 2820 N. State St. in Jackson. The buyer, Wealth Hospitality Group doing business as entity Fondren Landing LLC, is planning to develop Fondren Landing, a $40 million mixed-use project that will include apartment units, retail space and condominiums. The site is located three miles north of downtown Jackson. A timeline for construction was not disclosed, although local news outlet WJTV reports the property is slated to open in summer 2022. Micah McCullough of NAI UCR Properties represented the seller, a private family based in South Carolina, in the land transaction.

