NAI Wisinski of West Michigan Arranges Sale of 72,000 SF Shopping Center in Battle Creek

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, NAI, Retail

Minges Creek Plaza was fully occupied at the time of sale.

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — NAI Wisinski of West Michigan has arranged the sale of Minges Creek Plaza in Battle Creek for an undisclosed price. The 72,000-square-foot shopping center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Jo-Ann, Biggby Coffee, Xfinity, Supercuts, Tropical Smoothie Café, The UPS Store and LA Insurance. Jodi Milks of NAI Wisinski represented the seller, which purchased the center in 2013 following a foreclosure and made property improvements. NAI Wisinski will handle property management and leasing for the new owner.

