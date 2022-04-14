NAI Wisinski of West Michigan Arranges Sale of 72,000 SF Shopping Center in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — NAI Wisinski of West Michigan has arranged the sale of Minges Creek Plaza in Battle Creek for an undisclosed price. The 72,000-square-foot shopping center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Jo-Ann, Biggby Coffee, Xfinity, Supercuts, Tropical Smoothie Café, The UPS Store and LA Insurance. Jodi Milks of NAI Wisinski represented the seller, which purchased the center in 2013 following a foreclosure and made property improvements. NAI Wisinski will handle property management and leasing for the new owner.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.