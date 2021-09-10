REBusinessOnline

NAI Wisinski of West Michigan Negotiates Sale of 136,942 SF Shopping Center in Grand Rapids

Alpine Summit, located at 3165 Alpine Ave., was fully leased at the time of sale.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — NAI Wisinski of West Michigan has negotiated the sale of Alpine Summit Shopping Center in Grand Rapids for an undisclosed price. The 136,942-square-foot shopping center is located at 3165 Alpine Ave. The center is fully occupied by Ulta, HomeGoods, Marshalls, Petco, Party City, CATO, Sola Salons, America’s Bride and ABC Warehouse. Bob Lotzar and Bill Tyson of NAI Wisinski represented the buyer. NAI Wisinski also serves as the property manager.

