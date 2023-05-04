Naked Wardrobe Acquires 90,371 SF Office Property Calabasas, California for New Headquarters

CALABASAS, CALIF. — Naked Wardrobe has purchased a 90,371-square-foot office property in Calabasas for its new headquarters.

The building is located at 26541 Agoura Road. The affordable luxury clothing brand will expand from its previous location in nearby Northridge.

CBRE’s Mark Perry, Michael Slater, Tom Dwyer, Caroline Bigelow and Carlene O’Neil, along with Scott Murphy, asset manager for Ella Valley Investments, represented the sellers, Edgemark Littleton and the Murray S. Pepper Trust. ZMax Realty represented the buyer.