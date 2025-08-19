Namdar, Klosed Acquire Brooklyn Retail, Parking Condo for $54M

NEW YORK CITY — A joint venture between Namdar Realty and Klosed Properties has acquired a retail and parking condo located at 85 Jay St. in the Dumbo area of Brooklyn for $54 million. The retail component totals 128,410 square feet, and the space is located beneath Front & York, a 21-story, 727-unit residential building. The retail space was 84 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as CVS, Devoción, Petit Poussins and Lazy Sundaes. Daniel O’Brien of Newmark brokered the deal. The seller was CIM Group.