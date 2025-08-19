Tuesday, August 19, 2025
85-Jay-St.-Brooklyn
Other tenants within the retail condo at 85 Jay St. in Brooklyn include Nobody Told Me, iSmile Dental, Nightingale Cardiology and Tous Les Jours. Leases are also being finalized with additional tenants, which will bring occupancy to 89 percent.
Namdar, Klosed Acquire Brooklyn Retail, Parking Condo for $54M

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A joint venture between Namdar Realty and Klosed Properties has acquired a retail and parking condo located at 85 Jay St. in the Dumbo area of Brooklyn for $54 million. The retail component totals 128,410 square feet, and the space is located beneath Front & York, a 21-story, 727-unit residential building. The retail space was 84 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as CVS, Devoción, Petit Poussins and Lazy Sundaes. Daniel O’Brien of Newmark brokered the deal. The seller was CIM Group.

