Namdar Realty Group, Mason Asset Management Acquire 1.3 MSF Office Tower in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Namdar Realty Group and Mason Asset Management have acquired 200 Public Square, a 1.3 million-square-foot office tower in Cleveland. Originally built for BP America in 1985, the building has undergone recent improvements. The buyers aim to enhance the property’s appearance, amenities, atrium and aging infrastructure. The building currently has 357,767 square feet of available office space being marketed for lease by Colliers. Chase Johnson and Caleb Riebe of Cushman & Wakefield arranged $45.7 million in acquisition financing through a life insurance company.