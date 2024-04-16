Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Built in 1985, the property is named 200 Public Square.
AcquisitionsMidwestOfficeOhio

Namdar Realty Group, Mason Asset Management Acquire 1.3 MSF Office Tower in Cleveland

by Kristin Harlow

CLEVELAND — Namdar Realty Group and Mason Asset Management have acquired 200 Public Square, a 1.3 million-square-foot office tower in Cleveland. Originally built for BP America in 1985, the building has undergone recent improvements. The buyers aim to enhance the property’s appearance, amenities, atrium and aging infrastructure. The building currently has 357,767 square feet of available office space being marketed for lease by Colliers. Chase Johnson and Caleb Riebe of Cushman & Wakefield arranged $45.7 million in acquisition financing through a life insurance company.

You may also like

Atlanta United Announces $23M Headquarters Expansion in Marietta,...

St. John Properties Signs Clinical Research Firm to...

Wintrust Agrees to Acquire Macatawa Bank for $510.3M

Bedrock Tops Off Construction of Hudson’s Project Site...

Iron Galaxy Studios to Occupy 25,000 SF at...

Midas Construction Underway on $37.8M Viva Bene Active...

SVN Wilson Commercial Group Arranges Sale of 12,000...

Kensico Capital Signs 11,016 SF Office Lease in...

Dornin Investment Buys 20-Building Real Estate Portfolio in...