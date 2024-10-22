Namdar Realty Group, Mason Asset Management Acquire One North LaSalle Office Tower in Chicago

CHICAGO — Namdar Realty Group and Mason Asset Management have acquired One North LaSalle, a 493,738-square-foot office tower along the LaSalle Street corridor in downtown Chicago, through a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure. Built in 1929, the property was renovated in 2017. Once recognized as the city’s tallest structure, One North LaSalle was designated a Chicago landmark in 1996 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1999. The property features “The Landmark” on the 25th floor, which houses a fitness center, conference rooms and a tenant lounge with outdoor terrace.

The ownership transition is part of a broader strategy to enhance the building’s appeal. Andy DeMoss of Bradford Allen will continue to lead leasing efforts for the asset. Recent lease signings have included Flanagan Bilton, Youth Guidance, Second Sense, Collins Bargione & Vuckovich, Symmetry Counseling, Reifers Holmes & Peters, Wolf Point Engineers and SRF Consulting Group.