REBusinessOnline

Namdar Realty Group Sells 100,000 SF National Net-Leased Retail Portfolio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New York, Northeast, Restaurant, Retail

GREAT NECK, N.Y. — New York-based Namdar Realty Group has sold a portfolio of 10 net-leased retail properties located across five states. Five of the properties are located in California. Two assets are in Oregon, and each of the remaining three properties are split between Illinois, Maine and Connecticut. The portfolio spans more than 100,000 square feet and was approximately 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Buffalo Wild Wings, Best Buy, Cost Plus World Market, State Farm, AT&T and Uno Pizzeria. Andrew Ebrani and Jonathan Abda represented Namdar Realty Group on an internal basis. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews