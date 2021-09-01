Namdar Realty Group Sells 100,000 SF National Net-Leased Retail Portfolio

GREAT NECK, N.Y. — New York-based Namdar Realty Group has sold a portfolio of 10 net-leased retail properties located across five states. Five of the properties are located in California. Two assets are in Oregon, and each of the remaining three properties are split between Illinois, Maine and Connecticut. The portfolio spans more than 100,000 square feet and was approximately 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Buffalo Wild Wings, Best Buy, Cost Plus World Market, State Farm, AT&T and Uno Pizzeria. Andrew Ebrani and Jonathan Abda represented Namdar Realty Group on an internal basis. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.