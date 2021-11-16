Namdar Realty Group Sells 283,553 SF Shopping Center in Pottsville, Pennsylvania

POTTSVILLE, PA. — Namdar Realty Group has sold Cressona Mall, a 283,553-square-foot shopping center in Pottsville, about 100 miles northwest of Philadelphia. The center was 90 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Giant Food, Planet Fitness, Ollie’s, Staples and Dollar General. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. Jonathan Abda and Andrew Ebrani of Namdar represented the firm on an internal basis in the transaction. Cale Powers of Trinity RE Investment Services brokered the deal.