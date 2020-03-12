Namhawk to Develop $300M Carrollton Gateway Mixed-Use Project in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

Preliminary plans for Carrollton Gateway, a $300 million mixed-use project by Namhawk LLC, call for multifamily, office and hospitality uses.

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Locally based developer Namhawk LLC will develop Carrollton Gateway, a $300 million mixed-use project that will be located adjacent to Interstate 35 in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. The first phase of the transit-oriented development calls for a 325-unit multifamily property with a fitness center, pool and coworking and meeting spaces. Phase II will feature a 150,000-square-foot office building. Namhawk is also planning a hotel as part of the project. Namhawk has selected The Ratliff Group to provide construction and program management services for the project. A construction timeline has not yet been released.