NAMI Chicago Signs 10,058 SF Office Lease in Chicago’s Old Town

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — NAMI Chicago, a mental health services provider, has signed a 10,058-square-foot office lease at Old Town Park, which is located at 224 W. Hill St. in Chicago. The tenant will relocate from its current 6,500-square-foot space at 1801 W. Warner Ave. this fall. Built in 2021, Old Town Park features 80,000 square feet of office space with ground-floor retail. The property is situated where the Old Town and River North neighborhoods meet. Ryan Foran and Jonathan Zeitler of Cresa represented the tenant. Abby McFayden of Madison Rose represented the owner, Onni Group.

