Nance, MPV to Develop 30,250 SF Industrial Facility in Metro Charlotte

Berkshire Business Centers No. 26 will feature 24-foot clear heights, multiple drive-in and dock-high doors and office space.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Nance Cos. and MPV Properties will develop Berkshire Business Centers No. 26, a 30,250-square-foot industrial facility within Pineville Distribution Park in Pineville. The developers are building the asset to accommodate a single tenant. The property will feature 24-foot clear heights, multiple drive-in and dock-high doors and office space. The building will be situated at 10121 Pineville Distribution St., 13 miles south of downtown Charlotte and 15 miles southeast of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Timmons Group is the engineer and Merriman Schmitt designed the building, which is being developed on a speculative basis. Bailey Patrick Jr. and Billy Thomas of MPV are handling the leasing efforts. The developers expect to deliver the asset in fall 2021.

This will mark the third building to be delivered within the distribution park, following Beacon Development’s 525,000-square-foot facility for Campbell Snacks in 2019, and Nance and MPV’s 67,000-square-foot center earlier this summer.