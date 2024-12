WOBURN, MASS. — Nanoramic Laboratories has signed a 40,000-square-foot office and life sciences lease in Woburn, a northern suburb of Boston. The developer of lithium ion batteries for the automotive and aerospace industries will relocate from nearby Wakefield to 10 Commerce Way, which is owned by Cummings Properties. David Thomann of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Rob Yacobian and John Halsey represented the landlord on an internal basis.