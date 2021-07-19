NAP, Hoar Complete $400M Redevelopment of Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Mixed-Use, Southeast

Colony Square is a mixed-use development located at the intersection of 14th and Peachtree streets in the Midtown neighborhood of Atlanta.

ATLANTA — North American Properties (NAP) and Hoar Construction have completed the redevelopment of Colony Square, a mixed-use development located at the intersection of 14th and Peachtree streets in the Midtown neighborhood of Atlanta. The project comprised four phases and the total development cost was $400 million.

Over the past four years, the developers have completed a 200,000-square-foot renovation of two existing buildings, the ground-up construction of a new building featuring a movie theater and food hall and two new Class A office buildings with street-level retail.

General contractor Hoar broke ground on Phase I of the multi-phase project in October 2017. The firm demolished 240,000 square feet of existing enclosed mall space. Hoar topped out on Buildings 200 and 300 in August 2019, and finalized upgrades to Building 400, which received lobby enhancements and exterior retail additions in 2018. In total, Colony Square offers 940,000 square feet of Class A office space and 160,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space.

NAP, Colony Square’s owner and developer based in Cincinnati, opened Politan Row at Colony Square, the new food hall in Building 200, as well as Building 500, which includes 115,000 square feet of office space fully occupied by global law firm Jones Day. The tenant roster is still ongoing, but several concepts are slated to open this year, including King of Pops, Serena Pastificio, Holeman & Finch Public House and Rumi’s Kitchen.

Beyer Blinder Belle, Lord, Aeck & Sargent Inc., Kimley Horn KSI and Site Solutions were other project partners along with NAP and Hoar.