NAP, Nuveen Break Ground on Mixed-Use Redevelopment of Forum Peachtree Corners in Metro Atlanta

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA. — North American Properties (NAP), a mixed-use developer and owner based in Cincinnati, has partnered with Nuveen Real Estate to begin the redevelopment of The Forum Peachtree Corners. The duo acquired the north-suburban Atlanta shopping center in March 2022 and are breaking ground on the project that will add a 125-room boutique hotel, 381 apartments, experiential retailers, eateries, structured parking and new public spaces to the site. In addition to these uses, the developers will implement concierge services and valet offerings to patrons.

Prior to the groundbreaking, NAP and Nuveen rebranded the property (formerly known as The Forum on Peachtree Parkway) and invested in upgrades to maintenance, security and software, as well as rolled out an event calendar. The construction timeline was not disclosed, but the developers plan to deliver the redevelopment in phases, beginning with the retail- and pedestrian-focused upgrades.