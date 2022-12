NAPA Auto Parts Signs 6,310 SF Retail Lease in Joliet, Illinois

JOLIET, ILL. — NAPA Auto Parts has signed a 6,310-square-foot retail lease at the Caton Farm Plaza shopping center in Joliet. The property is situated along Illinois Route 59. Michael Petrik and Rick Scardino of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Dreamspace Properties. Sean McCourt of CBRE represented the tenant.