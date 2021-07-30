REBusinessOnline

Napali Capital Acquires 152-Room Hilton-Branded Hotel in Dallas CBD

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

DALLAS — North Texas-based investment firm Napali Capital has acquired the 152-room Tru by Hilton Dallas Market Center hotel in the city’s central business district. The building was originally constructed in 1965 as a bank and until recently functioned as an office property. The building was converted to a hotel in January of this year following a gut renovation. Amenities include two food and beverage concepts, a 24/7 grab-and-go market, fitness center and a lobby with foosball, billiards and other games. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

