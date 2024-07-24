Napoli Group to Open New Restaurant at The James Apartment Complex in Kirkwood, Missouri

KIRKWOOD, MO. — The Napoli Group has signed a lease to open its sixth location at The James apartment complex in Kirkwood, a western suburb of St. Louis. Napoli Kirkwood, which will feature the restaurant group’s signature wood-fired pizza, is slated to open during the fourth quarter. The restaurant will occupy the 4,684-square-foot, ground-floor retail space and will also feature a 1,000-square-foot outdoor patio. High Street Residential, the residential subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co., opened The James in March. Greystar is handling leasing and management for the apartment units.