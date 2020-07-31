REBusinessOnline

Napoli III to Join Tenant Lineup at Streets of St. Charles in Suburban St. Louis

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Midwest, Missouri, Restaurant, Retail

Napoli III will occupy 4,500 square feet at 1450 Beale St.

ST. CHARLES, MO. — Napoli III will join the tenant lineup at Streets of St. Charles, a 27-acre mixed-use development owned by Cullinan Properties in suburban St. Louis. Napoli III is the third restaurant from the Pietoso family and an extension of the family’s original Café Napoli. The new restaurant will occupy 4,500 square feet and feature a private room as well as outdoor dining. The menu will offer fresh seafood and pasta as well as favorites such as the veal chop and penne a la vodka. Buildout of the space for Napoli III is set to begin in August. An opening date has not yet been released.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  