NARE Investments Acquires 142,195 SF Shopping Center in Metro Chicago
HARWOOD HEIGHTS, ILL. — NARE Investments has acquired Harwood Commons, a 142,195-square-foot shopping center in metro Chicago’s Harwood Heights. The purchase price was undisclosed. Harwood Commons, located at 4701 N. Harlem Ave. and built in 1981, is home to Burlington, Marshalls and Aldi. CBRE’s National Retail Partners Midwest team represented the seller, Icahn Enterprises.
