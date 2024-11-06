Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Narwhal’s Crafted occupies a 3,600-square-foot space with a patio.
Leasing ActivityMidwestMissouriRestaurantRetail

Narwhal’s Crafted Opens at The District in Chesterfield, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

CHESTERFIELD, MO. — Narwhal’s Crafted has opened at The District in Chesterfield, a suburb of St. Louis. The 3,600-square-foot venue marks the third location for Narwhal’s Crafted, which is known for its frozen cocktails, and features a 1,000-square-foot patio equipped with fire pits and a large outdoor screen. The Staenberg Group manages The District. Other tenants include The Factory, The Hub STL, Napoli Bros., 4 Hands Brewery, Hi-Pointe, The Reverie, Lit Cigar Lounge, Game Show Battle Rooms and Main Event.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.1M Sale of Arby’s-Occupied...

Ethos Commercial Arranges $24M Loan for Trader Joe’s-Anchored...

Hanley Investment Group Brokers Sale of 7,914 SF...

NAI Merin Hunter Codman Sells Shopping Center Near...

Wile Interests Sells 14,920 SF Retail Strip Center...

Kraus-Anderson Begins Construction of $78M Bolley Agricultural Research...

TCC Breaks Ground on 788,000 SF Spec Warehouse...

McShane Completes Construction of 70-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Saxum Real Estate Begins Development of 294,840 SF...