Narwhal’s Crafted Opens at The District in Chesterfield, Missouri

CHESTERFIELD, MO. — Narwhal’s Crafted has opened at The District in Chesterfield, a suburb of St. Louis. The 3,600-square-foot venue marks the third location for Narwhal’s Crafted, which is known for its frozen cocktails, and features a 1,000-square-foot patio equipped with fire pits and a large outdoor screen. The Staenberg Group manages The District. Other tenants include The Factory, The Hub STL, Napoli Bros., 4 Hands Brewery, Hi-Pointe, The Reverie, Lit Cigar Lounge, Game Show Battle Rooms and Main Event.