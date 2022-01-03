NAS Investment Solutions Buys 82,064 Office Building in South Bend, Indiana
SOUTH BEND, IND. — NAS Investment Solutions has purchased an 82,064-square-foot office building in South Bend for an undisclosed price. Constructed in 2021, the building serves as the national headquarters for Press Ganey, a provider of performance measurement and improvement services to U.S. healthcare providers. The property includes 408 surface parking spaces and a 4,800-square-foot rooftop lounge. National Asset Services will serve as property manager.
