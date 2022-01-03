REBusinessOnline

NAS Investment Solutions Buys 82,064 Office Building in South Bend, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Office

The building serves as the national headquarters for Press Ganey.

SOUTH BEND, IND. — NAS Investment Solutions has purchased an 82,064-square-foot office building in South Bend for an undisclosed price. Constructed in 2021, the building serves as the national headquarters for Press Ganey, a provider of performance measurement and improvement services to U.S. healthcare providers. The property includes 408 surface parking spaces and a 4,800-square-foot rooftop lounge. National Asset Services will serve as property manager.

