DES MOINES, IOWA — NAS Investment Solutions has purchased Broadway Apartments in Des Moines for an undisclosed price. Built in 2015, the multifamily property rises three stories with 120 units averaging 875 square feet. Amenities include an updated clubhouse, fitness center, playground, dog park and theater room. Adventureland Amusement Park, Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino and Outlets of Des Moines are within two miles of the property.