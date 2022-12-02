NASCAR Opens Office at Chicago’s Prudential Plaza

CHICAGO — NASCAR has opened an office at Two Prudential Plaza in downtown Chicago. Dubbed “One Two Pru,” the two-building office complex spans 2.3 million square feet and features amenities such as a rooftop terrace, lounge, conferencing facilities and health club with Peloton bikes. NASCAR recently announced that it would be hosting the Chicago Street Race in July. The 2.2-mile race will take place downtown and is expected to have an economic impact of $113.8 million. Clark Evans and Kevin Morgan of JLL represented NASCAR in the three-year lease for 4,250 rentable square feet. The landlord was undisclosed.