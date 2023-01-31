NASH to Build Mixed-Use Property Within Nexton Development in Summerville, South Carolina

Phase I of Dayfield Park will span 100,000 square feet of office space and 20,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space across five single-story buildings. The project is part of the Nexton master-planned development in metro Charleston. (Rendering courtesy of Bridge Commercial)

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — A subsidiary of North America Sekisui House LLC (NASH) plans to develop Dayfield Park, a mixed-use campus set within the company’s Nexton master-planned development in the Charleston suburb of Summerville.

Situated on 60 acres near Nexton’s Brighton Park neighborhood, Phase I of Dayfield Park will feature 100,000 square feet of office space and 20,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space across five single-story buildings, as well as additional outparcels. Committed tenants include The Goddard School daycare, HYLO Fitness and Go Dog, a pet daycare, boarding and grooming facility that also features a bar for pet owners.

Dayfield Park will be developed in three phases, each with five buildings. The project is expected to bring approximately 500 new jobs to the community. NASH plans to break ground on the project in the summer and deliver the entire campus in 2026. The project team includes leasing brokerage Bridge Commercial, property management firm Brookfield Properties, engineering firm SeamonWhiteside and architectural firms Rush Dixon Architects and Bello Garris Architects.