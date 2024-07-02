Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
25-Cottage-St.-Jersey-City
The site of the new mixed-use project at 25 Cottage St. in Jersey City is located near the neighborhood’s extensive transportation network, anchored by PATH service to Lower and Midtown Manhattan, Jersey City, Hoboken and Newark.
DevelopmentMixed-UseNew JerseyNortheast

Nasser Freres Breaks Ground on $300M Mixed-Use Project in Jersey City

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Developer Nasser Freres has broken ground on a $300 million mixed-use project that will be located at 25 Cottage St. in the Journal Square neighborhood of Jersey City. Designed by Handel Architects with AJD Construction serving as the general contractor, the development will consist of 622 apartments, approximately 45,000 square feet of Class A office space and ground-floor retail space, all within a 28-story building.

Units will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and the building will feature a double-height lobby lounge with a reception area. Other amenities will include a relaxation zone and spa, an art gallery and studio, children’s playroom, karaoke room, pet spa, bowling alley, screening room, game lounge, speakeasy, VR sports room with arcade games and a catering kitchen. Residents will also have access to a coworking space with a lounge, private work pods and conference rooms, as well as fitness center, coffee bar, podcast/TikTok room and a party lounge.

Lastly, a landscaped rooftop envisioned by Melillo Bauer Carman Landscape Architecture will feature a lounge with kitchen and dining areas, private grilling stations and a pool with a deck and loungers. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2026.

You may also like

Stream Breaks Ground on 135-Acre Data Center Campus...

Wilks Development Underway on Redevelopment of Historic Fort...

NRP Group, Marshall Heights Break Ground on 115-Unit...

BBX Logistics, FRP Development to Develop 182,000 SF...

IPA Capital Markets Arranges $30.5M Construction Financing for...

Bradford Allen, Clark Construction Top Out Phase I...

John Deere Purchases 234 Acres in Northwest Indiana,...

Chiofaro Begins Phase II of $100M Redevelopment of...

BHI Provides $95M Construction Loan for Brooklyn Multifamily...