Nasser Freres Breaks Ground on $300M Mixed-Use Project in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Developer Nasser Freres has broken ground on a $300 million mixed-use project that will be located at 25 Cottage St. in the Journal Square neighborhood of Jersey City. Designed by Handel Architects with AJD Construction serving as the general contractor, the development will consist of 622 apartments, approximately 45,000 square feet of Class A office space and ground-floor retail space, all within a 28-story building.

Units will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and the building will feature a double-height lobby lounge with a reception area. Other amenities will include a relaxation zone and spa, an art gallery and studio, children’s playroom, karaoke room, pet spa, bowling alley, screening room, game lounge, speakeasy, VR sports room with arcade games and a catering kitchen. Residents will also have access to a coworking space with a lounge, private work pods and conference rooms, as well as fitness center, coffee bar, podcast/TikTok room and a party lounge.

Lastly, a landscaped rooftop envisioned by Melillo Bauer Carman Landscape Architecture will feature a lounge with kitchen and dining areas, private grilling stations and a pool with a deck and loungers. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2026.