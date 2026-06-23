Nasser Freres Receives $375M Construction Loan for Jersey City Apartment Tower

NEW YORK CITY — Developer Nasser Freres has received a $375 million construction loan for JFK Boulevard, an 840-unit apartment tower that will be located in the Journal Square area of Jersey City. The building will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, 10 percent of which will be designated as affordable housing. Amenities will include a spa, fitness center, multi-sport court, coworking and library lounges, game and screening rooms, an outdoor pool with sun decks, dog run, pet spa and a rooftop lounge. In addition, JFK Boulevard will feature 50,000 square feet of retail space that will be anchored by an organic grocer. Keith Kurland, Aaron Appel, Adam Schwartz, Jonathan Schwartz, Dustin Stolly, Sean Reimer, Jordan Casella, Christopher de Raet and Jack Krentzman of Walker & Dunlop arranged the floating-rate, interest-only loan through Madison Realty Capital. Completion is slated for early 2029.