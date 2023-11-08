Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Nassimi Realty Acquires Two Shopping Centers in Illinois, Ohio for $30M

by Kristin Harlow

NILES, ILL. AND GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OHIO — Nassimi Realty has acquired two shopping centers in Illinois and Ohio for approximately $30 million. The two properties total about 500,000 square feet. Four Flaggs is situated at the southeast corner of Golf Road and Milwaukee Avenue in Niles, a northern suburb of Chicago. Tenants include Fresh Farms, Marshalls, Ashley Furniture and Old Navy. Turney Town Plaza is located on Turney Road in Garfield Heights, a southern suburb of Cleveland. Tenants include Dave’s Market, Advance Auto Parts and Sherwin-Williams. Seller information was not provided.

