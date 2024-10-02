Nassimi Realty Purchases 100,000 SF Retail Center in Chicago’s South Loop for $9.2M

CHICAGO — Nassimi Realty, a New York-based real estate development company, has purchased Joffco Square, a 100,000-square-foot retail center in Chicago’s South Loop. The purchase price was $9.2 million. Located at 555 W. Roosevelt Road, Joffco Square is anchored by Best Buy and shadow anchored by Home Depot. The property features a two-story covered parking garage. The seller, Pine Tree, had purchased the asset for $27 million. Nassimi is working with national retailers to address vacancies at the center.