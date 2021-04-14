National Asset Services Arranges Sale of 240-Unit Cooper Glen Apartments in Denton
DENTON, TEXAS — National Asset Services (NAS), a Los Angeles-based investment management and brokerage firm, has arranged the sale of Cooper Glen Apartments, a 240-unit multifamily community located in the North Texas city of Denton. Built in 1996, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool and a fitness center. The buyer and seller were not disclosed. Cooper Glen Apartments was approximately 90 percent occupied at the time of sale.
