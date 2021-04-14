REBusinessOnline

National Asset Services Arranges Sale of 240-Unit Cooper Glen Apartments in Denton

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

DENTON, TEXAS — National Asset Services (NAS), a Los Angeles-based investment management and brokerage firm, has arranged the sale of Cooper Glen Apartments, a 240-unit multifamily community located in the North Texas city of Denton. Built in 1996, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool and a fitness center. The buyer and seller were not disclosed. Cooper Glen Apartments was approximately 90 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Apr
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Development, Design & Finance 2021
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews