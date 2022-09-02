National Asset Services Arranges Sale of 30,038 SF Retail Property in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based brokerage firm National Asset Services has arranged the sale of a 30,038-square-foot retail property in the eastern Houston suburb of Baytown. The property was built in 2005 and is fully leased to electronics retailer Best Buy. National Asset Services represented the buyer in the transaction. Mark Raines, Donna Kolias and Pierce Owens of JLL represented the seller. Both parties requested anonymity.