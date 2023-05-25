Thursday, May 25, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Leasing ActivityMidwestMissouriOffice

National Association of Insurance Commissioners Renews Office Lease in Kansas City, Plans to Renovate Space

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) has renewed its office lease at Eleven Eleven Main in Kansas City. The tenant plans to renovate its space, which totals about 109,000 rentable square feet across the fourth floor and floors eight through 11. Owner Copaken Brooks is involved in the property and construction management for the renovation project. Ryan Biery of Copaken Brooks represented ownership alongside CBRE’s Rollie Fors and Brice Shamberger. Sven Sykes, Tom Volini and Bryan Johnson of Colliers represented NAIC.

You may also like

Kraus-Anderson Breaks Ground on $40.4M Elementary School in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8.6M Sale of Best...

Davis Opens 44,000 SF Maple Grove Specialty Center...

IAS Partners Begins Development of 15,000 SF Retail...

Fortis Property Group to Renovate, Rebrand 55-Story Office...

MMCC Arranges $4.7M Acquisition Loan for Office Building...

Network Cabling Services Signs 9,573 SF Industrial Lease...

MTM Transit Leases 22,689 SF Industrial Outdoor Storage...

Exceler Building Solutions Opens 180,000 SF Manufacturing Plant...