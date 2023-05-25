National Association of Insurance Commissioners Renews Office Lease in Kansas City, Plans to Renovate Space

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) has renewed its office lease at Eleven Eleven Main in Kansas City. The tenant plans to renovate its space, which totals about 109,000 rentable square feet across the fourth floor and floors eight through 11. Owner Copaken Brooks is involved in the property and construction management for the renovation project. Ryan Biery of Copaken Brooks represented ownership alongside CBRE’s Rollie Fors and Brice Shamberger. Sven Sykes, Tom Volini and Bryan Johnson of Colliers represented NAIC.