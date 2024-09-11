Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Pictured is the Hippodrome, an indoor sports and concert venue built in 1936.
DevelopmentIowaMidwest

National Cattle Congress to Redevelop Historic Fair Grounds in Waterloo, Iowa

by Kristin Harlow

WATERLOO, IOWA — National Cattle Congress has unveiled plans to redevelop the historic National Cattle Congress grounds, a 50-plus acre site with over 228,000 square feet of event space in Waterloo, a city in central Iowa. Plans call for modernizing the existing fairgrounds and facilities while also offering new construction and land development opportunities throughout the site. CBRE’s Mike Macri III has been appointed the exclusive development consultant and sales and leasing agent. The National Cattle Congress provides year-round events and activities for the Cedar Valley region at the grounds, which feature a mix of 10 indoor and outdoor buildings, including the Electric Park Ballroom and the Hippodrome, an indoor sports and concert venue built in 1936.

