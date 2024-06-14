Friday, June 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Affordable HousingLoansMidwestMultifamilyOhio

National Church Residences Receives LIHTC Financing for Two Affordable Housing Projects in Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS AND MACEDONIA, OHIO — National Church Residences has received two 9 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) awards from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency for two affordable housing projects in Ohio.

Divinity Landing is a new 54-unit affordable seniors housing property to be developed in Macedonia, a suburb of Akron. The three-story property will feature a community room, exercise center, multipurpose room, outdoor patio and onsite walking paths.

The Commons at Grant, an existing 100-unit permanent supportive housing community in Columbus, was originally constructed in 2002 through the 9 percent LIHTC program. The development provides affordable housing for formerly homeless, veterans and disabled individuals. The planned renovation will include upgrades to apartments and common areas, as well as a new roof and windows.

Construction on both projects is slated to begin as early as spring 2025.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $1.5M Sale of Former...

The Good News for Chicago’s Office Market

Palladius Capital Management Buys 694-Bed Student Housing Community...

Trademark Receives Zoning Approval for 400-Unit Multifamily Project...

Dwight Capital Provides $58.6M HUD-Insured Loan for Amarillo...

S2 Capital Acquires 202-Unit Multifamily Property in Southwest...

Berkadia Arranges $400M Construction Loan for Condo Development...

JLL Secures $52.3M Construction Loan for Logistics Park...

BWE Provides $39.4M HUD Construction Loan for Pueblo...