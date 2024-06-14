National Church Residences Receives LIHTC Financing for Two Affordable Housing Projects in Ohio

COLUMBUS AND MACEDONIA, OHIO — National Church Residences has received two 9 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) awards from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency for two affordable housing projects in Ohio.

Divinity Landing is a new 54-unit affordable seniors housing property to be developed in Macedonia, a suburb of Akron. The three-story property will feature a community room, exercise center, multipurpose room, outdoor patio and onsite walking paths.

The Commons at Grant, an existing 100-unit permanent supportive housing community in Columbus, was originally constructed in 2002 through the 9 percent LIHTC program. The development provides affordable housing for formerly homeless, veterans and disabled individuals. The planned renovation will include upgrades to apartments and common areas, as well as a new roof and windows.

Construction on both projects is slated to begin as early as spring 2025.