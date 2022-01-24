National Coatings & Supplies Signs 119,537 SF Industrial Lease in Reading, Pennsylvania
READING, PA. — National Coatings & Supplies, a North Carolina-based automotive paint distributor, has signed a 119,537-square-foot industrial lease in Reading. The tenant will occupy space at Building A at Berks 222 Industrial Center, which features a clear height of 32 feet. Joel Kreider, Ed Skonecki and Michael Pietropola of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, locally based developer Endurance Real Estate Group, in the lease negotiations. Ida McMurray of SVN Latus represented the tenant.
