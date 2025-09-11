National CORE Obtains Funding for Affordable Seniors Housing Development in Gainesville, Florida

GAINESVILLE, FLA. — KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has provided a $13 million construction loan to National CORE, a nonprofit developer, to finance Hawthorne Heights, an 86-unit affordable seniors housing project in Gainesville. KeyBank Commercial Mortgage Group also provided a $6.5 million Freddie Mac permanent loan for the project.

National CORE also secured additional funding from Red Stone, which provided Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity and bonds from the Florida Housing Finance Corp. The property qualifies for tax abatement, which provides tax exemption for nonprofit-owned properties that commit to using it for providing affordable housing for a minimum of 99 years.

Hawthorne Heights will serve seniors age 62 and older, with five units specifically set aside for individuals with special needs. The five-story building will be constructed on a 3-acre site, and, in addition to the special-needs units, will offer three apartments for residents earning no more than 22 percent of the area median income (AMI), nine apartments for households earning up to 40 percent of AMI and 74 apartments for households earning 60 percent or below AMI.

Completion of Hawthorne Heights is slated for November 2026, and the lease-up period is expected to begin in August 2026. National CORE has tapped The CT Group to operate the community.