National Daycare Franchise to Open 12 New Centers Totaling 120,000 SF in Michigan, Nebraska

MICHIGAN AND NEBRASKA — National daycare franchise The Learning Experience has unveiled plans to open 12 new centers over the next three years, adding 120,000 square feet. Each location will total up to 10,000 square feet of indoor building space with up to a 5,000-square-foot playground. Each center will employ as many as 30 staff members and certified teachers to serve upwards of 180 children between six weeks and six years of age with daycare and early childhood education. Eight are planned for Michigan, with six in the Detroit area and two in Grand Rapids. The other four are planned for Nebraska, evenly split between the Lincoln and Omaha metro areas.

The Learning Experience, which is owned by private equity group Harvest Partners, now maintains 491 centers open and operating. The Florida-based franchise opened 57 new centers in 2025 and 29 so far in 2026, with another 305 currently under development.