The industrial building at 586 Manley Drive in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, offers proximity to both State Route 24 and I-93.
National Development Completes 210,600 SF Industrial Project in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. — National Development has completed a 210,600-square-foot industrial project in West Bridgewater, a southern suburb of Boston. The facility at 586 Manley St. can support warehousing and distribution uses and can also be subdivided to accommodate multiple tenants. Building features include a clear height of 36 feet, 37 loading docks, two drive-in doors and abundant vehicle and trailer parking. Cranshaw Construction served as the general contractor. National Development has tapped JLL as the leasing agent.

