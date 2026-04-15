National Development Receives Approval for 950,000 SF Industrial Conversion Project in Hudson, Massachusetts

HUDSON, MASS. — Local owner-operator National Development has received approval from the Town of Hudson, located west of Boston, for a 950,000-square-foot industrial conversion project. The 148-acre site at 75 Reed Road, which is located less than two miles from I-495 with direct access to the I-290 interchange, formerly housed the campus of chipmaker Intel. National Development acquired the property, which can support advanced manufacturing as well as warehouse and logistics uses, in late 2023. Construction is expected to commence upon National Development’s securing of an occupant.