National Development Unveils Plans for Mixed-Use Project in Boston

The proposed mixed-use development will include residential, office and retail space.

BOSTON — Locally based firm National Development has unveiled plans for a mixed-use project at 333 Dorchester Ave. in South Boston, pending approval from the City of Boston. The project will include 256 apartment units, 47,000 square feet of office space, 14,500 square feet of retail space and public green space. The project is part of a larger Dorchester Avenue redevelopment initiative spearheaded by National Development, which includes transformation of industrial buildings including 333 Dorchester Ave. into primarily residential and commercial properties.

