REBusinessOnline

National Freight Inc. Signs 60,143 SF Industrial Lease in Newburgh, New York

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast

NEWBURGH, N.Y. — Third-party logistics firm National Freight Inc. has signed a 60,143-square-foot industrial lease at Northeast Business Center, a 141-acre industrial park in Newburgh, about 70 miles north of Manhattan. Bob Scherrik of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Brian Sekel represented the landlord, National Realty & Development Corp., on an internal basis.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  