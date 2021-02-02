National Freight Inc. Signs 60,143 SF Industrial Lease in Newburgh, New York

NEWBURGH, N.Y. — Third-party logistics firm National Freight Inc. has signed a 60,143-square-foot industrial lease at Northeast Business Center, a 141-acre industrial park in Newburgh, about 70 miles north of Manhattan. Bob Scherrik of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Brian Sekel represented the landlord, National Realty & Development Corp., on an internal basis.