National Geographic Society to Open 100,000 SF Museum of Exploration in DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Geographic Society has announced plans to open a 100,000-square-foot public attraction at its campus, which currently occupies a city block in downtown Washington, D.C. Dubbed the National Geographic Museum of Exploration, the attraction is scheduled to open in 2026. Upon completion, the venue will feature curated exhibitions, immersive and educational experiences, a 400-seat theater, restaurant and a retail store.

The project team will include JLL, HITT Contracting and architect Hickok Cole. Design for the public attraction will feature a focus on accessibility, with instructional text in Braille, tactile and sensory maps, American Sign Language (ASL) interpretations of media, all-gender restrooms, wellness rooms and exhibition text in both English and Spanish.

“The Museum of Exploration marks a historic chapter in the Society’s mission to advance exploration, science, education and storytelling,” says Jill Tiefenthaler, CEO of the National Geographic Society.