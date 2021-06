National Health Advisors Purchases Brookhaven Hospital in Tulsa for $40.3M

TULSA, OKLA. — National Health Advisors (NHI) has purchased Brookhaven Hospital, a 64-bed facility in Tulsa, Okla., for $40.3 million. Behavioral health services provider Vizion Health, which treats patients who have suffered traumatic brain injuries, occupies the property on a 15-year lease. The seller was not disclosed.