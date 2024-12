NEW YORK CITY — The National Museum of Mathematics has signed a 34,363-square-foot, long-term lease at 635 Sixth Ave. in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. The museum, which originally opened in 2012 at 11 E. 26th St., will remain at its temporary space at 225 Fifth Ave. until 2026. Lindsay Ornstein, Stephen Powers and Jake Cinti of OPEN Impact Real Estate represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The landlord, Spear Street Capital, was self-represented.