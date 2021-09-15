REBusinessOnline

National Property Holdings Nears Completion of 157-Acre Republic Business Center in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

HOUSTON — National Property Holdings is nearing completion of Republic Business Center, a 157-acre industrial project located at 11333 N. Gessner Road in northwest Houston. The locally based developer has signed two Forbes 100 tenants to occupy the entirety of the property: The Home Depot has committed to 657,600 square feet, and Amazon has committed to 141,360 square feet. The opening of these two new facilities is expected to bring about 1,000 new jobs to the region. Robert Alinger of Colliers International represented the landlord in both sets of lease negotiations.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews