National Property Holdings Nears Completion of 157-Acre Republic Business Center in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — National Property Holdings is nearing completion of Republic Business Center, a 157-acre industrial project located at 11333 N. Gessner Road in northwest Houston. The locally based developer has signed two Forbes 100 tenants to occupy the entirety of the property: The Home Depot has committed to 657,600 square feet, and Amazon has committed to 141,360 square feet. The opening of these two new facilities is expected to bring about 1,000 new jobs to the region. Robert Alinger of Colliers International represented the landlord in both sets of lease negotiations.