Friday, July 24, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Katy-Prairie-Business-Park
The two buildings that comprise Katy Prairie Business Park will be located at 500 and 700 Igloo Road, offering proximity to I-10 and U.S. Highway 90.
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

National Property Holdings Unveils Plans for 1.1 MSF Industrial Park in Katy, Texas

by Taylor Williams

KATY, TEXAS — Regional developer National Property Holdings has unveiled plans for a roughly 1.1 million-square-foot industrial park in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Katy Prairie Business Park will be developed in two phases, each of which will comprise a single building that will be able to support manufacturing and logistics users. The Phase I building will total 402,480 square feet, and the Phase II building will total 680,940 square feet. Building features will include 36- and 40- foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems, onsite trailer parking and “flexible” configurations. CBRE has been tapped as the leasing agent for Katy Prairie Business Park. A construction timeline was not announced.

You may also like

JLL Negotiates Sale of 441,620 SF Retail Power...

Merritt Properties Acquires 11-Building Industrial Park in Jacksonville

Gillett Commercial to Develop Spec Office, Flex Building...

IPA Arranges $15.4M in Financing for Dallas Industrial...

Chesterfield Breaks Ground on Industrial Development in Blythewood,...

Joint Venture Acquires 555-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Syosset,...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 29,336 SF Industrial Building...

MAG Capital Partners Sells 1.4 MSF Midwest Industrial...

Northmarq Brokers $70M Sale of Multifamily Property in...