National Property Holdings Unveils Plans for 1.1 MSF Industrial Park in Katy, Texas

KATY, TEXAS — Regional developer National Property Holdings has unveiled plans for a roughly 1.1 million-square-foot industrial park in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Katy Prairie Business Park will be developed in two phases, each of which will comprise a single building that will be able to support manufacturing and logistics users. The Phase I building will total 402,480 square feet, and the Phase II building will total 680,940 square feet. Building features will include 36- and 40- foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems, onsite trailer parking and “flexible” configurations. CBRE has been tapped as the leasing agent for Katy Prairie Business Park. A construction timeline was not announced.