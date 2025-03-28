Friday, March 28, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Lincoln-Logistics-Rockland-Valley-Cottage-New-York
Pictured is Lincoln Logistics Rockland, a industrial facility in Valley Cottage, New York, that was developed by Lincoln Equities and PCCP. That partnership also recently sold a portfolio of three light industrial properties totaling 261,950 square feet in that market.
IndustrialLeasing ActivityNew YorkNortheast

National Ramp Signs 109,450 SF Industrial Lease in Valley Cottage, New York

by Taylor Williams

VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y. — National Ramp has signed a 109,450-square-foot industrial lease in Valley Cottage, about 30 miles north of New York City. The space is located within Lincoln Logistics Rockland, a distribution facility that features a clear height of 36 feet, 34 dock doors and parking for 123 cars and 41 trailers. James Panczykowski of JLL and Adam Petrillo of Newmark represented the landlord, a partnership between Lincoln Equities and PCCP LLC, in the lease negotiations. National Ramp was self-represented.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8M Sale of Multifamily,...

RD Management Subleases 17,363 SF of Office Space...

The White Sheep to Open 5,424 SF Restaurant...

NAI Hiffman Negotiates $1.5M Sale of Industrial Outdoor...

Bout Boxing Signs Retail Lease at Central Island...

SurePoint to Develop 687-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Humble,...

Hilltop Stones Signs 121,795 SF Industrial Lease in...

Duckstache Hospitality Opens Three New Restaurants at Autry...

JLL Arranges Sale of Two Self-Storage Facilities Totaling...