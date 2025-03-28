National Ramp Signs 109,450 SF Industrial Lease in Valley Cottage, New York

VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y. — National Ramp has signed a 109,450-square-foot industrial lease in Valley Cottage, about 30 miles north of New York City. The space is located within Lincoln Logistics Rockland, a distribution facility that features a clear height of 36 feet, 34 dock doors and parking for 123 cars and 41 trailers. James Panczykowski of JLL and Adam Petrillo of Newmark represented the landlord, a partnership between Lincoln Equities and PCCP LLC, in the lease negotiations. National Ramp was self-represented.