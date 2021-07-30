National Real Estate Advisors, White Oak Realty Break Ground on 23-Story Apartment Tower in Cleveland

Artisan Circle Square will include 298 luxury units.

CLEVELAND — National Real Estate Advisors LLC and White Oak Realty Partners have broken ground on a 23-story luxury apartment tower in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood. Known as Artisan Circle Square, the property is being developed in partnership with Midwest Development Partners. Amenities at the 298-unit project will include a fitness center, events room, media room, dog run, rooftop pool deck, grilling stations and coworking spaces. Chicago-based FitzGerald designed the project. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.